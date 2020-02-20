In the Front Door and Out the Back

It is that time of year, NFL teams are once again releasing players, in preparation for signing the ones they covet.

Because they covet new players, teams will be competing against other teams who are also coveting what is not yet there possession.

When you are as old as I am and have watched this practice for decades, it means two things are always true in this scenario—yes, alway - it happens every year.

Players signed early in the free agency signing period will be heavily overpriced, and teams will have already thrown unwanted baggage (players) out the back door in the weeks leading up to the free agency signing period.

Thus, Josh Norman and Paul Richardson have already been shown the door.

It is understandable, they were after all overpriced and overpaid for what they produced.

The major names that have risen in speculation over whether they will be released, traded or brought back next season have been Ryan Kerrigan, Trent Williams, Quinton Dunbar, Brandon Scherff and Jordan Reed.

Reed is still one of the best route-running tight ends in the NFL, but will his concussion history result in the new administration saying they cannot take the risk, and thus release Reed?

In addition, Reed has never excelled as much of a blocking tight end. Rivera and staff can save around $8m in cap space, releasing Reed, and perhaps Reed needs someone else outside of himself to be the objective voice he needs to hear regarding the potential consequences of yet another concussion?

Scherff could be signed to a franchise tag contract, which serves to really only delay things one year—see Kirk “Kurt” Cousins for a historical lesson in the disastrous possibilities of the franchise tag.

Williams has a contract for this season that pays him well ($14 million) but of course he wants more because in the last two seasons, offensive lineman in the NFL have signed for more.



Adrian Peterson was a must have. As much because of what he provides and what the Redskins don't have.

Frankly with the injury histories of Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson, and the uncertainty of Bryce Love having recovered from his knee surgery, Peterson being retained by Ron Rivera was a no-brainer.

Dunbar has already softened his stance considerably and leaving all to believe he will be back with the Burgundy and Gold for 2020.

In addition, it will be a contract year for Dunbar, so the Redskins certainly know they will get Dunbar’s best effort throughout.

Which leads us to Ryan Kerrigan.

Frankly, has anyone been more misused than Kerrigan the last few seasons?

The team’s best pass rusher was much too often demanded to be dropping back in coverage attempting to cover potential receivers, instead of doing what he does best—charge forward!

For me, seeing Kerrigan is such a model presence on the field and in the locker room, and in addition, only has one year remaining on his deal, wouldn’t Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio like to keep Kerrigan?

After all, in Del Rio’s 4-3 defense, Kerrigan would be the starting left defensive end and told to “play the run on your way to the quarterback."

In his introductory press conference being named the Redskins head coach, Rivera stated confidently, “I'll do what I can to help these young men become not just the players we want, but the men in the community we need."

Over time, has not the one Redskin who has been the model player-leader and who can best help Coach Rivera mold his new Redskins culture, been Ryan Kerrigan?

A new coach looks for and needs players who will buy-in, accept leadership responsibility and be an extension of the coach in the weight room, practice field, playing field and yes, team bus and hotel on road trips.

Might there be anyone better suited for the job in 2020 than Ryan Kerrigan?

Finally, at age 31, having played nine seasons, 140 games, and after 321 solo tackles and 90 sacks, is there anyone more deserving of being allowed to remain for the final year of his contract and not be thrown out the back door, as you covet and over-pay the next shining free agent?

Who knows what the Redskins will do? I hope to read tomorrow that the Redskins have determined to bring back Ryan Kerrigan for the last year of his contract and the 2020 season.

Ivan Lambert is a lifelong die-hard Washington Redskins fan, raised in Berryville, Virginia. He is married and the father of two fine young men. He is currently a sports correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida and can be found on Twitter @IvanLambert18