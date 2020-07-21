James Smith-Williams is Already Setting the Expectation

On the eve of reporting to Washington for what he hopes will be the first of many NFL training camps, Washington's final 2020 draft pick, James Smith-Williams joined SI.com and "Washington Football" to tell us about what he's feeling as camp is scheduled to begin this week.

Smith-Williams is the NFL's first ambassador for #SetTheExpectation and just jumps out as the kind of guy you desperately want to be part of your rebuilding football culture.

He's IBM smart, Wolfpack strong and nobody could possibly do anything but hope that this young man is given every opportunity to make the initial 53-man roster or at the very minimum, the practice squad.

A few seventh-round picks recently have made the Washington roster led by Jimmy Moreland last year and Trey Quinn in 2018. The list also includes Greg Stroman, Josh Harvey Clemons and Josh Holsey.

The expectation is that Smith-Williams has an uphill climb because of talent like Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, Matt Ioannidis, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne but sometimes a young player just jumps out.

It will be harder with the likelihood of having no preseason games which is currently the most plausible scenario but Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio will have a good idea at the end of camp how smart Smith-Williams is and if he can provide them even more juice off the edge.

