James Smith-Williams is the final pick in Washington

James Smith-Williams should fit right in. On the Redskins defense and with his character.

He was the Redskins final pick on Saturday night and will be a natural defensive end in the 4-3 of Jack Del Rio.

"James Smith Williams has got enough stout in us that not only could he be an outside edge guy, but he can come down every now and then and probably play as a three technique for you," Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera told reporters via a ZOOM video conference on Saturday night.

"You feel good about those kind of guys, because again, they’re not pigeon-holed into one position and one position only. There’s an opportunity for us to find ways to use them, to get them on the field. And that’s a way for the player to also try and use his talents to get on the field as much, as quickly as possible.”

Smith-Williams is the 492nd draft pick made by the Redskins (since 1967) and the 66th seventh-round selection in the time frame, per Redskins public relations.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native is the third member of the Wolfpack to be drafted by the Redskins since cornerback David Amerson was chosen (2013) and last year, it was sixth-round pick Kelvin Harmon.

Smith-Williams appeared in 43 games with 18 starts and registered 87 tackles (40 solo), including 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four passes defensed.

Brett Friedlander, who covers the Wolfpack for us here at SI.com, described him as a "great kid" and also offered this:

"I just really love playing football. I love the competitiveness of it," Smith-Washington told reporters via teleconference Saturday night. " Obviously, I’m thankful for IBM and what they offered me off the field, in that regard. My true love is football, so it’s a blessing to be able to keep playing.”

