Jaylon Johnson - CB - Utah - SI Big Board No. 40

We move on! Jaylon Johnson might be the perfect type of corner that can fit in Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio's system.

Facts and Stats:

1. Johnson is 5'11 - 195 (5116) and can play inside and outside. He played at least 15% of snaps in the slot over the last two years.

2. He's versatile in positioning and coverage, playing 56% in man coverage in 2018 and 43% in man in 2019 while maintaining his coverage integrity, per The SIS Football Rookie Handbook .

3. Johnson had 28 pass breakups and only 3 touchdowns allowed in his three year career at Utah

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need):

He does because of his versatility as mentioned above. Johnson can also help on special teams and is a willing tackler while playing the run and in the short passing game.

Video Analysis:

Johnson wears uniform No. 7 and No. 1 in this video. I don't love some of the references in the music but it was the best cut-up that I could find. Please mute the audio if you are sensitive to certain terms.

I like the way Johnson jumps routes and seems to time everything up well. He certainly appears to be a physical back despite being less than two bills.

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin:

"A fluid athlete at 6’ and 193 pounds, Johnson has started 29 games over three seasons and has seven career interceptions and 28 passes defended."

