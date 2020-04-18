Jeff Gladney - TCU Cornerback - No. 38 SI Big Board

We roll along on our countdown (we're never going to get there) with as many draft previews as we can get you, using the SI Big Board.

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback from TCU, is No. 38.

Facts and Stats:

From NFL.com: Gladney received a 6.40 grade from Lance Zierlein, which translates to "will be starter within first two seasons."

At 4.48 and 5'10 - Gladney should be able to hang in the NFL. His final season at TCU was rock solid "grabbing first-team all-conference notice after posting 31 tackles, 1.5 for loss, an interception, and a conference-high 14 pass breakups in 12 starts."

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need):

Gladney absolutely fits and as we mentioned in the video above, just because a TCU first-round pick was a bust, doesn't mean it won't be a good option this time around.

Video Analysis/Highlights:

TCU CB Jeff Gladney Highlight Reel - 2019 Season | Stadium CB Jeff Gladney notched a career-high 14 passes defended to his illustrious totals this season to finish his college career with 146 tackles, five intercepti...

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin:

"Gladney lacks ideal size and length at the position, but he plays with a more physical presence than his listed weight would suggest. Blending foot quickness, short-area agility and feisty competitive toughness, Gladney has a nose for the ball that's led to 26 passes defended since 2018 and five interceptions over his three seasons as a starter."

