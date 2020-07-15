Jeff Scott Promoted in Washington Front Office

Per a Washington team release on Wednesday afternoon, another change has been made to the pro scouting department, but this one is official.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington announced today that they have promoted Jeff Scott to the role of assistant director of pro scouting / advance coordinator.

“Upon my arrival to Washington in January, Jeff Scott was one of the members of the previous staff that I immediately pinpointed as someone that fits the culture I am creating here,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera. “I look forward to continuing to work with Jeff along with Kyle Smith and the rest of the personnel department as we head into the 2020 season.”

In his new role, Scott will now oversee the weekly advance scouting of Washington opponents and will also be responsible for the evaluation and writing of player reports on potential talent in NFL free agency and all other professional leagues. He will continue to assist with the evaluation of trade scenarios during the NFL Draft.

Scott initially joined the team in January 2012 as a salary cap intern, assisting with cap analysis and contracts before becoming a scouting intern in May 2012. He served as a player personnel assistant during the 2013 season and as a Pro Scout starting in 2014.

In 2018, he was promoted to director of football strategy/scout. In that role, he prepared weekly analysis for advanced scouting of opponents and evaluated players for free agency and the NFL Draft. In addition, he assisted the Senior Vice President of Football Operations with contract negotiations, strategic planning, Management Council compliance and salary cap management. He also managed research and strategic efforts, providing frequent analysis on special projects for both the Player Personnel department and the coaching staff.

Scott graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science from Davidson College, where he played defensive back from 2004-07. During his sophomore season in 2005, he led the Pioneer Football League in fumbles forced. Scott received his Master's degree in sports management from Georgetown University in 2012.

You'll notice (for those that had a problem with it) that in their own press release the team used "Washington" several times and did not mention the old/current name.

