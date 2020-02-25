Josh Norman to Pay the Bills?

Josh Norman was released less than two week ago from the Washington Redskins, ending arguably the worst free agent signing of the Bruce Allen era and decade of destruction.

Now, he might be landing in a new home with much less expectation.

Norman knowing Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane is a huge factor here.

The Bills have a ton of cap space at about $82 million per OvertheCap.com.

Buffalo has very good starting corners in Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace but Kevin Johnson is a free agent, so their depth could be altered.

That's the perfect spot at this point for Norman. He can't be counted on to be a starter on a regular basis and play 800-1,000 snaps.

I've wondered about Dallas being a fit for Norman as they will almost surely lose Byron Jones in free agency. Kansas City could be another spot with Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller set to become free as well.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.