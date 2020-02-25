RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Josh Norman to Pay the Bills?

Chris Russell

Josh Norman was released less than two week ago from the Washington Redskins, ending arguably the worst free agent signing of the Bruce Allen era and decade of destruction. 

Now, he might be landing in a new home with much less expectation. 

Norman knowing Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane is a huge factor here. 

The Bills have a ton of cap space at about $82 million per OvertheCap.com. 

Buffalo has very good starting corners in Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace but Kevin Johnson is a free agent, so their depth could be altered. 

That's the perfect spot at this point for Norman. He can't be counted on to be a starter on a regular basis and play 800-1,000 snaps. 

I've wondered about Dallas being a fit for Norman as they will almost surely lose Byron Jones in free agency. Kansas City could be another spot with Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller set to become free as well. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tua to Meet With Redskins

Tua Tagovailoa is meeting with the Washington Redskins this week at the scouting combine. The question is this? Due diligence or genuine interest?

Chris Russell

Redskins Combine Preview

It's here! The annual NFL meat market, better known as the Scouting Combine which is underway in Indianapolis. We dive in on a busy week ahead for the Redskins.

Chris Russell

Chase Not Working Out in Indy

No surprise to most but Chase Young will be in Indianapolis without really being there.

Chris Russell

Chase Worthy of No. 1 Pick in Casserly's Mind

Chase Young, who most have locked into the Redskins at No. 2 overall in April's draft, could be the No. 1 pick too.

Chris Russell

A 5-minute report Google & Locked on Redskins report on Doug Williams comments on Dwayne Haskins. A recent archive:

Chris Russell

A 1-minute audio report via Google & "Locked on Redskins" on the latest Trent Williams news.

Chris Russell

The Latest on Trent's Return

Want some kind of definitive word on Trent Williams' future with the Redskins? Well - we don't have that but we do have Ron Rivera saying something.

Chris Russell

Doug Digs In on Dwayne's Work Ethic

For the second time in three weeks, Doug Williams was asked about Dwayne Haskins and once again, made a pointed comment about the quarterbacks' dedication.

Chris Russell

Doctson's Last Stand?

Looking back on Josh Doctson's time in Washington as a failed first round pick. Scot McCloughan drafted him but by then, things already had started to change.

bmanning4

Troy Pride was a stud in Mobile - he was mocked recently to the Redskins in the fifth round. No chance he lasts that long. Here's our Notre Dame insider, Bryan Driskell on Pride Jr.

Chris Russell