Julian Okwara - EDGE - Notre Dame - SI Big Board No. 42

Do the Redskins need an edge rusher? Well it depends on what they do with the No. 2 overall pick.

If they bypass Chase Young, the answer is absolutely. If they take Young, the answer is almost surely, no.

It's that simple.

Here's a look at Notre Dame Edge pass rusher Julian Okwara at No. 42 on the Top 50 SI Big Board .

Facts and Stats:

1. He ranked as the 14th best EDGE linebacker out of 23 per The SIS Football Rookie Handbook .

2. 15.0 career sacks and 24.0 tackles-for-loss in his career at Notre Dame in 45 games.

3. He rushed the quarterback 88% of the time last year and 86% in 2018, generating pressure 14% of the time last season and 18% in 2018.

Here's more on Okwara:

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

With the Redskins switch to a 4-3, he really doesn't fit naturally and would seem to be light for an ideal 43 end at 248. He ideally fits better in a 3-4.

Video Analysis/Highlights:

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin:

"Okwara’s season was cut short (fibula) and he has lacked consistency, but he’s a long and explosive athlete that has racked up 13.5 sacks and 19.5 TFL in 22 games over the past two seasons."

