RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Julian Okwara - EDGE - Notre Dame - SI Big Board No. 42

Chris Russell

Do the Redskins need an edge rusher? Well it depends on what they do with the No. 2 overall pick. 

If they bypass Chase Young, the answer is absolutely. If they take Young, the answer is almost surely, no. 

It's that simple. 

Here's a look at Notre Dame Edge pass rusher Julian Okwara at No. 42 on the Top 50 SI Big Board .

Facts and Stats:

1. He ranked as the 14th best EDGE linebacker out of 23 per The SIS Football Rookie Handbook . 

2. 15.0 career sacks and 24.0 tackles-for-loss in his career at Notre Dame in 45 games. 

3. He rushed the quarterback 88% of the time last year and 86% in 2018, generating pressure 14% of the time last season and 18% in 2018. 

Here's more on Okwara:

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

With the Redskins switch to a 4-3, he really doesn't fit naturally and would seem to be light for an ideal 43 end at 248. He ideally fits better in a 3-4. 

Video Analysis/Highlights:

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin: 

"Okwara’s season was cut short (fibula) and he has lacked consistency, but he’s a long and explosive athlete that has racked up 13.5 sacks and 19.5 TFL in 22 games over the past two seasons."

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Redskins Have Three Choices & Chase is Worst?

Washington Redskins fans are sure to absolutely hate this concept but I feel it's interesting and has some validity to it but you can decide for yourself.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Trent and Redskins Still Unhappily Married

Trent Williams and the Redskins are still a couple. For how long? Hopefully no more than two weeks but that's far from a guarantee.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

An Important Message Featuring Adrian Peterson & Ryan Zimmerman.

Chris Russell

Redskins Bottoming Out?

The latest TheMMQB.com NFL Power Poll does not think very highly of the Washington Redskins. Surprise!

Chris Russell

Chase Young: "I know I'm the best!"

Chase Young is widely regarded as the best player in the NFL Draft and certainly he feels that he is. Confidence or cockyness?

Chris Russell

ESPN: 69% chance Chase Young is No. 2 pick.

Chris Russell

This is very interesting - Why the Redskins shouldn't take Chase Young

Chris Russell

Competition Committee Proposals by team

Chris Russell

"Moose" on the XFL and not coming back.

Chris Russell

Lombardi says Haskins greatest weakness is core of Redskins offense

Chris Russell