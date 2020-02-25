Kyle Smith Speaks

The Redskins unofficial general manager spoke to reporters at the scouting combine on Tuesday, a refreshing change from years past when the organization was shrouded in secrecy under Bruce Allen.

Kyle Smith, officially the Redskins Vice President of Player Personnel, addressed questions to shed some light to some degree on the Redskins thought process.

As we pointed out in our combine preview and as Smith essentially confirmed, coaches don't get heavily involved in the draft until now and especially the Redskins staff this year because their first order was to learn what they had and needed.

The Redskins need to get younger, better, faster, smarter and healthier in every way. That's my answer to that. Just because you're young or old, doesn't mean you can or cannot play.

Speaking of old-ish -- that's Trent Williams.

The Redskins have many needs. We all know them for the most part. However, the degrees of needs are different and we weren't really getting answers to that Tuesday.

As for that guy that everyone is "Chase"-ing?

And we finish for now with this:

