RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Kyle Smith Speaks

Chris Russell

The Redskins unofficial general manager spoke to reporters at the scouting combine on Tuesday, a refreshing change from years past when the organization was shrouded in secrecy under Bruce Allen. 

Kyle Smith, officially the Redskins Vice President of Player Personnel, addressed questions to shed some light to some degree on the Redskins thought process. 

As we pointed out in our combine preview and as Smith essentially confirmed, coaches don't get heavily involved in the draft until now and especially the Redskins staff this year because their first order was to learn what they had and needed. 

The Redskins need to get younger, better, faster, smarter and healthier in every way. That's my answer to that. Just because you're young or old, doesn't mean you can or cannot play. 

Speaking of old-ish -- that's Trent Williams. 

The Redskins have many needs. We all know them for the most part. However, the degrees of needs are different and we weren't really getting answers to that Tuesday.

As for that guy that everyone is "Chase"-ing? 

And we finish for now with this:

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Norman to Pay the Bills?

The Redskins did the right thing. A move they should have made a year ago by letting go of Josh Norman. His former coach Ron Rivera didn't want him but the Panthers North might.

Chris Russell

Tua to Meet With Redskins

Tua Tagovailoa is meeting with the Washington Redskins this week at the scouting combine. The question is this? Due diligence or genuine interest?

Chris Russell

Redskins Combine Preview

It's here! The annual NFL meat market, better known as the Scouting Combine which is underway in Indianapolis. We dive in on a busy week ahead for the Redskins.

Chris Russell

Chase Not Working Out in Indy

No surprise to most but Chase Young will be in Indianapolis without really being there.

Chris Russell

Chase Worthy of No. 1 Pick in Casserly's Mind

Chase Young, who most have locked into the Redskins at No. 2 overall in April's draft, could be the No. 1 pick too.

Chris Russell

A 5-minute report Google & Locked on Redskins report on Doug Williams comments on Dwayne Haskins. A recent archive:

Chris Russell

A 1-minute audio report via Google & "Locked on Redskins" on the latest Trent Williams news.

Chris Russell

The Latest on Trent's Return

Want some kind of definitive word on Trent Williams' future with the Redskins? Well - we don't have that but we do have Ron Rivera saying something.

Chris Russell

Doug Digs In on Dwayne's Work Ethic

For the second time in three weeks, Doug Williams was asked about Dwayne Haskins and once again, made a pointed comment about the quarterbacks' dedication.

Chris Russell

Doctson's Last Stand?

Looking back on Josh Doctson's time in Washington as a failed first round pick. Scot McCloughan drafted him but by then, things already had started to change.

bmanning4