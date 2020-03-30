RedskinsReport
LaCanfora: Redskins are Open to Trading Down

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins have options. They're not on the clock just yet, but the clock is ticking. 

If the Bengals take LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow as expected, the Redskins have two choices and only two choices. 

One of them, as we've said a million times, BEFORE and after the Kyle Allen trade, is NOT taking Tua Tagovailoa. 

If they do, I'll be bitterly disappointed and so should you. 

If they're using common sense, they can select Chase Young or they can trade down for a bonanza of picks as we've written about and explored a number of times here at RedskinsReport.com.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports was a guest of CBS Sports HQ on Monday morning and here's how he analyzed the Redskins choice(s).  

Chances Redskins Pass on Chase Young

Jason La Canfora breaks down the likelihood the Redskins pass on Ohio State's Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick

The money quote among many for LaCanfora, and we'll have more in another post (still trying to transcribe) is this:

"I'd say there's a distinct possibility and it will mostly be tied to the value in trade(ing) that pick." 

A distinct possibility. Assuming LaCanfora is right, and I have no reason to think that he's not, the Redskins could land a bevy of choices and make this really interesting and fun. 

He also mentioned Isaiah Simmons is very high on the Redskins draft board. Makes total sense to me. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

