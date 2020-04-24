Here's the very latest on Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins future after six offensive tackles were taken in the first round of Thursday night's NFL Draft.

The Latest on Trent Williams as of 1 PM ET Friday Chris Russell Per NFL sources to RedskinsReport.com - the Redskins are still entertaining best offers from multiple teams. The Vikings are absolutely one of them, but our understanding is it's not just ONE team. "It's alive for sure and ongoing" is what one source said.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 the Fan said he heard the same as our report at about 1:20 PM.

Here's the latest from Minnesota Vikings ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin and also our pal John Keim.

The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins all selected a tackle in Thursday night's first round.

Six! Remember when RedskinsReport.com was the only site screaming about the problematic nature of the offensive tackle class in the draft creating more problems for Trent Williams and the Redskins?

Some said Williams would be the No. 1 tackle taken in this draft and that is almost absolutely certain. However, a 31-year old off a major cancer scare, a history of injury and a few suspensions who hasn't played in almost 18 months is not exactly in overwhelming demand.

Also - remember when everyone thought that Williams was traded to the Browns because of emoji's and who he followed on instagram and we told you it was not a done deal by any means?

We've mentioned this week that if a trade is not worked out this weekend (and possibly even after a trade) that Williams might be hiring a more experienced agent to help him in pursuit of a new contract.

Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith said via ZOOM video conference late Thursday night: "We’re working through it. You know, right now that’s something we’ve been doing. You guys know, it’s been in the media for a while now. It’s something we’ve been working through and we will continue to work through.

"Obviously, nothing has happened yet, and we’ll let you guys know if something does happen. It’s hard to tell. You go into it hoping that something happens whenever you’re trying to get something done, but it could happen in five minutes, it could happen tomorrow, it might not happen in the next few days. It’s just something that we’re trying to work through and we’ll continue to make calls and we’ll go from there.”

Stay tuned throughout the weekend Redskins fans.

