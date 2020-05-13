Lost at Left Tackle?

Where are the Redskins at the left tackle spot? Lost?

The answer is of course - we truly don't know.

The potential solutions are not comforting, if we're being completely honest.

Geron Christian Sr., Cornelius Lucas and rookie Saahdiq Charles all figure to battle for playing time and the starting spot.

The starter on day one of training camp (whenever that is) might be very different than the starter in week number one (whenever that happens) and by week eight, it might be a third name or a fourth name. You get the point.

The starting left tackle to protect Dwayne Haskins or Kyle Allen or Alex Smith or hell, while we're at it - Cam Newton - might not even be on the roster.

It doesn't appear that the Redskins are chasing Jason Peters, the former Eagles Pro Bowl left tackle. Not that I expected them to because of his age and also because he's represented by the same agent who reps Trent Williams and Christian, Vince Taylor.

If the Eagles, Browns, Jets and Broncos are all in the hunt for Peters and the Redskins are not listed, it's going to take a seismic shift for Peters to come to Washington.

Remember, however, Donald Penn didn't sign with the Redskins at the age of 36 until training camp had already started.

The real question (as Rick Snider alludes to in the header video) is this: The Redskins might have three or even four options but does that mean they have a good one?

Christian has not fully or even mostly developed yet but perhaps two years of NFL training and being healthy this offseason will help?

So far through two partial seasons - Christian has slowly developed. He's still raw but there were a few signs of life last season.

He only played 146 snaps in 2019, coming off a weird injury. He wasn't bad but he wasn't good enough to fully feel confident and 81 of those snaps came at right tackle.

Lucas played 472 of his 509 snaps at right tackle last year in Chicago allowing only one sack.

He played 155 snaps at left tackle in his rookie year (2014) and two total snaps (2019) last year, per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF). That's it.

Does that scream a starting left tackle to you? No, but it's possible that's the choice.

Charles is a rookie who is raw and talented. Let's start with that.

Clearly, the Redskins have a major question on their hands as to how mature and responsible he is, because he was anything but at LSU for the most part.

Assuming they can manage that - Charles is probably the most talented of the three in-house options but some NFL analysts feel he'll be a better left guard than tackle.

Logan Paulsen, a former Redskins tight end and current NFL analyst for 106.7 The FAN, told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier that was his projection for Charles.

Two other NFL sources have said the same thing to RedskinsReport.com since that observation.

Ron Rivera mentioned that Charles will be cross-trained at left guard whenever the Redskins are allowed back to play.

So the questions are these:

Who will play left tackle for the Redskins?

Will they be any good?

How many left tackles will the Redskins have to use in 2020?

Is the Redskins starter in week one at arguably the most important position on offense outside of quarterback, even on the roster right now?

The answers to all questions are: We have no idea.

