McCloughan: Chase Young is a 4-3 'base end'; the same as Reggie White was

Chase Young is likely to be the No. 2 overall pick in tonight's NFL Draft. It's almost certain he will be returning home to play for the Washington Redskins.

There's been a lot of hype. He's been called everything from the best prospect in the draft (simple) to a savior and the Predator, which is what he refers to himself as.

He's been compared by some to Julius Peppers, the non-stop comparisons to Joey and Nick Bosa and now the legendary Reggie White.

Wait - hold on. That Reggie White? Well - sort of.

Green Bay Packers

Former Redskins General Manager Scot McCloughan told me via phone on Wednesday that Young "can be a 4-3 base end, meaning Reggie White was a base end."

McCloughan, who runs his "Instinctive Scouting" service for a few NFL teams from his home office told RedskinsReport.com what makes Young unique is the way he defines a 4-3 base end. "It means he doesn't have to come off the field. He has attributes to rush the passer and he has attributes to play the run."

He said Young was 'unique' in that way like White was. He was with the Green Bay Packers when they secured White via free agency from Philadelphia.

McCloughan said that Young "can rush the passer from the inside or outside and playing the run means he makes plays inside or outside."

The longtime NFL executive said "when you have a combination like that, you've got something special."

McCloughan pointed in today's NFL that most '43' ends are between 245 - 260 because they need to be light and quick enough to chase around quarterbacks.

Young is listed at 264 pounds but McCloughan feels he's going to not just get stronger but his body will fill out and he could wind up in thew 275+ range.

McCloughan, one of the best pure on-field talent evaluators in this era says Young shows "football intelligence and natural instincts" and says you can instantly tell those things about a pass rusher.

"It's natural instinct that takes over," McCloughan opined. "He has things you can't teach. He doesn't think about it, he just reacts."

One of the qualities that stood out about Young in the video that I've watched is his hand usage. That, along with tremendous burst also was something that stood out to McCloughan.

As for a trade down scenario, "I think you always listen. If something comes along that blows your socks off," McCloughan explained that you would have to consider that.

He did point out that if you feel you're one player away, you don't move off of Young but if you're rebuilding (as the Redskins presumably are), "I'd rather have three guys rather than one."

