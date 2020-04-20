McCloughan: "He’s one of the best defensive ends in my 28 years I’ve scouted.”

My buddy Kevin Sheehan had former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan on his radio show on the Team 980 Monday morning and if Redskins fans needed another reason to get excited about Chase Young, they got it.

“I’ll just say this, he’s the best player I saw this year, on offense or defense,” McCloughan said via 247Sports.com.

“He’s one of the best defensive ends in my 28 years I’ve scouted," McCloughan told Sheehan.

McCloughan runs "Instinctive Scouting" from his home office. "My main work, 95% at least, is done in the fall" and he's grading pure talent, not background and medical.

He told Sheehan that he's working for "more than one but less than five" teams.

He says the strengths of this draft are at receiver, defensive back and offensive tackles.

McCloughan also feels this draft will ultimately filled with more mistakes than normal drafts because teams are not "able to find the red flags" and especially the medical grade for non-combine invitees.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.