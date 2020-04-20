RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

McCloughan: "He’s one of the best defensive ends in my 28 years I’ve scouted.”

Chris Russell

My buddy Kevin Sheehan had former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan on his radio show on the Team 980 Monday morning and if Redskins fans needed another reason to get excited about Chase Young, they got it. 

“I’ll just say this, he’s the best player I saw this year, on offense or defense,” McCloughan said via 247Sports.com. 

“He’s one of the best defensive ends in my 28 years I’ve scouted," McCloughan told Sheehan. 

McCloughan runs "Instinctive Scouting" from his home office. "My main work, 95% at least, is done in the fall" and he's grading pure talent, not background and medical. 

He told Sheehan that he's working for "more than one but less than five" teams. 

He says the strengths of this draft are at receiver, defensive back and offensive tackles.

McCloughan also feels this draft will ultimately filled with more mistakes than normal drafts because teams are not "able to find the red flags" and especially the medical grade for non-combine invitees.  

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mock Draft Mania! Redskins Swing a Major Deal!

We are down to the final few days before the Washington Redskins choosing in the NFL Draft and that means mock drafts are dwindling. One of the last is an explosive one!

Chris Russell

by

Rroland77

Trent Talks Heating Up!

Could Trent Williams finally be on the move? All eyes have been pointed towards the NFL Draft this weekend, but it might happen before.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Dustin Hopkins.....It's Gooo - Bad!!!!

Chris Russell

The Forgotten Redskins Receiver?

The Redskins had three rookie receivers in a lost season, one for every win. Do they need more? Or is Kelvin Harmon exactly what they need?

Chris Russell

by

Bigal1960

Redskins Heavy Faves to land Chase

Chris Russell

A Salute from Redskins:

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania - 7 Rounds w/ Trades -CBSSports.com

Who the Redskins will pick after their very likely decision to take Chase Young with the No. 2 overall selection is where this draft for Washington starts.

Chris Russell

Redskins flashing back to Sammy Baugh

Chris Russell

Redskins Top-5 Draft Pro Bowl History

Chris Russell

A.J. Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson - No. 37 SI Big Board

A.J. Terrell has the classic boom-or-bust look to him coming out of Clemson. Is he a fit for the Washington Redskins?

Chris Russell