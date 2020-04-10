Mock Draft Mania: 3-Rounds w/ Trades - PFF

The latest mock draft from ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) features a three-round party, trades and all sorts of good PFF nuggets.

Let's take a look:

PFF 2020 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Colts take Jalen Hurts, Eagles pick Jacob Eason on Day 2 | College Football and NFL Draft | PFF As we get closer to draft day and dig deeper into these prospects, better fits become evident as the rounds pass by. While I fully understand it becomes more and more of a crapshoot projecting picks the deeper you go in the draft, this is more an exercise in where the needs, value and fits lie.

The Redskins do what they should do at No. 2 and take Chase Young. That's easy. That's almost surely what's going to happen. If for whatever reason they don't take Young, Jeff Okudah or Isaiah Simmons are next.

Quarterback at all cost honks be damned!

The only exception would be is if Joe Burrow somehow becomes available.

You are committing career suicide if you trust that Tua Tagovailoa is going to stay healthy no matter what his agents say, and I respect Leigh Steinberg. I really do.

Back to the PFF mock, with the Redskins taking Chase Young and not picking again (for now) until the third round - they have to hit a home run again.

PFF has them going with offensive tackle Matt Peart from Connecticut.

Here's the brief write-up:

"The Redskins are yet another team that could use offensive line help at a number of positions. Peart has absurd length (36 ⅝-inch arms) and took a massive step forward with a 90.2 overall grade this past season."



For more on Peart via TheDraftNetwork.com and Jonah Tuls:

"I’ve been singing the praises of Connecticut left tackle Matthew Peart since the start of this draft process, and even after a strong Senior Bowl performance, many had serious questions about him as a top-100 prospect. Peart then went to the combine and was lights out.

"He measured in at 6-foot 7-inches and 318 pounds with 37-inch arms. What’s even better than those numbers is his athleticism at that size. He clocked a 5.06-second 40-yard dash (87th percentile) and recorded a 30-inch vertical jump (75th percentile) and 113-inch broad jump (94th percentile).

"Before his performance in Indianapolis, Peart was ranked just inside the top 30 on my 2020 Big Board. After what he showed, reportedly in the interview rooms as well as the athletic testing drills, I just can’t see how a player of his physical gifts and year-to-year improvement on tape falls out of the second round."

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.