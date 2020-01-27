Mock Draft Mania - 4 Rounds

It's Mock Draft Mania and that's fun because it keeps the stove warm with football and speculation. We here at RedskinsReport.com are going to major in this, because why the hell not?

Miss NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and his first mock draft?

WalterFootball.com is a site that offers a ton of content and information but the exact knowledge, sources and background is unclear. I take it for what it's worth.

You should too.

WalterFootball.com has a new mock draft out spanning the first four rounds of the draft.

Here's who they have the Redskins taking, pre Senior Bowl projections, which doesn't affect anything at the top.

Surprise!

With the No. 2 overall pick - the Redskins take Ohio State defensive end/edge rusher, Chase Young.

Currently, the Redskins have no second round pick because of the Montez Sweat deal.

They really need one of those, obviously. Hello Trent Williams? Ryan Kerrigan? There's nobody else that can fetch that kind of compensation.

In the third round, WalterFootball.com has the Redskins with an interesting selection. The son of Randy Moss, Thaddeus, out of LSU joining the fray. He caught a touchdown in the National Championship game.

Walter Football had the Redskins taking Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr. in the early part of the third round.

In the fourth round, the site has the Redskins doubling down on tight ends, which is of course understandable to some degree -- because they have nobody they can count on, but it is a bit strange.

Washington would go with Jared Pinkney from Vanderbilt.

It might have been an oversight because of the change from Pride to Moss and then not adjusting the fourth round but if the Redskins could double down on tight ends it should solve a huge need.

Especially if Jordan Reed is retained and can somehow return after missing all of last season.

