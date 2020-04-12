RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Mock Draft Mania - 7 Rounds - Bleacher Report

Chris Russell

We are less than two weeks away from finding out the fate of hundreds of players. 

Seven rounds. Don't stop until we drop. Let's go! 

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has his seven-round mock projection which we focused on in the video above. To be transparent, I did not realize this was done in mid-February so things have changed but a lot of the picks made sense (still) for the Redskins. 

Here's some of what you need to know about the players he projected. 

1.2: Chase Young: What else can we say about the Buckeye great who is widely regarded as the best player in the draft. 

3.66: Damon Arnette: The Ohio State corner is projected to join his teammates from Columbus and a few others (Dwayne Haskins & Terry McLaurin). 

4. 105: Lloyd Cushenberry: The LSU interior offensive lineman helped the Tigers win a natty last year. 

4.141: Quartney Davis: A receiver added to the mix from Texas A & M. A young group gets younger. 

5.148: Colby Parkinson: Tight end is a big need but the Redskins feel better about Logan Thomas and Richard Rodgers than the free world does. Still need to address it. 

7.217: Omar Bayless: A small-school receiver from Arkansas State is added to the mix. 

7. 229: Terence Steele: The Redskins go tackle to close it out. 

Editors Note: There are some very similar picks in the hyper linked mock draft from ProFootballNetwork.com and Miller of Bleacher Report. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This is a fun game! Build best $15 team. Play along and hit us up!

Chris Russell

Jaylon Johnson - CB - Utah - SI Big Board No. 40

The Redskins still need help at corner despite the acquisitions of Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby. Could Jaylon Johnson from Utah fit the mold in Washington with Ron Rivera?

Chris Russell

Draft class loaded with tackles!

Chris Russell

Redskins Have Three Choices & Chase is Worst?

Washington Redskins fans are sure to absolutely hate this concept but I feel it's interesting and has some validity to it but you can decide for yourself.

Chris Russell

by

HDavisjr53

Terrell Lewis - EDGE - Alabama - SI Big Board No. 41

Terrell Lewis from Alabama is going to be an explosive first round talent that probably doesn't get picked until day two because of his injury history.

Chris Russell

Julian Okwara - EDGE - Notre Dame - SI Big Board No. 42

We continue our countdown of the SI Top 50 Big Board with Julian Okwara, an edge linebacker from Notre Dame.

Chris Russell

Trent and Redskins Still Unhappily Married

Trent Williams and the Redskins are still a couple. For how long? Hopefully no more than two weeks but that's far from a guarantee.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

An Important Message Featuring Adrian Peterson & Ryan Zimmerman.

Chris Russell

Redskins Bottoming Out?

The latest TheMMQB.com NFL Power Poll does not think very highly of the Washington Redskins. Surprise!

Chris Russell

Chase Young: "I know I'm the best!"

Chase Young is widely regarded as the best player in the NFL Draft and certainly he feels that he is. Confidence or cockyness?

Chris Russell