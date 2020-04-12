Mock Draft Mania - 7 Rounds - Bleacher Report

We are less than two weeks away from finding out the fate of hundreds of players.

Seven rounds. Don't stop until we drop. Let's go!

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has his seven-round mock projection which we focused on in the video above. To be transparent, I did not realize this was done in mid-February so things have changed but a lot of the picks made sense (still) for the Redskins.

Here's some of what you need to know about the players he projected.

1.2: Chase Young: What else can we say about the Buckeye great who is widely regarded as the best player in the draft.

3.66: Damon Arnette: The Ohio State corner is projected to join his teammates from Columbus and a few others (Dwayne Haskins & Terry McLaurin).

4. 105: Lloyd Cushenberry: The LSU interior offensive lineman helped the Tigers win a natty last year.

4.141: Quartney Davis: A receiver added to the mix from Texas A & M. A young group gets younger.

5.148: Colby Parkinson: Tight end is a big need but the Redskins feel better about Logan Thomas and Richard Rodgers than the free world does. Still need to address it.

7.217: Omar Bayless: A small-school receiver from Arkansas State is added to the mix.

7. 229: Terence Steele: The Redskins go tackle to close it out.

Editors Note: There are some very similar picks in the hyper linked mock draft from ProFootballNetwork.com and Miller of Bleacher Report.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

