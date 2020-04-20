Mock Draft Mania - 7 Rounds w/ Trades -CBSSports.com

CBSSports.com just came out with their seven-round mock NFL Draft projections with trades, which makes it extra interesting.

They projected or mocked 18 trades.

Not one involved the Redskins. So let's take a look at who they came up with and some of the reasons for it.

1.2: EDGE - Chase Young, Ohio State

3.66: OT - Lucas Niang, TCU

4.108 - TE Hunter Bryant, Washington

4.142 - WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

5.162 - CB L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech from PIT/SEA

7.216 - LB Cam Brown, Penn State

7.229 - DL Malcolm Roach, Texas from DEN

Here's the analysis from CBSSports.com as well:

"Washington should certainly be open to trading down, but I suspect the price will be too much for teams interested in moving up. So that leaves Ron Rivera to welcome Chase Young into the fold, which is quite the consolation prize. The best prospect in this class, Young is an immediate impact player to build around as the team transitions to a 4-3.

"With no second-round pick after the move up last year for Montez Sweat, Washington is stuck waiting until Round 3 before landing some tackle help in the form of Niang. The TCU product has the talent to go higher than this, but medical red flags to help push his stock down enough for Washington to land him.

"Bryant and Edwards also carry injury red flags that could depress their stock, but if they pan out, it gives Dwayne Haskins the weapons he needs in the passing game to be successful. Sneed could be a fit at corner or safety, though he's unlikely to have an immediate impact. Brown brings needed talent to the linebacker position for the new scheme, and he could play his way into playing time as a rookie. Roach adds depth to a strong interior defensive line group."

