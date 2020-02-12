RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Mock Draft Mania - 7 Rounds with Trades!

Chris Russell

We've been looking for more depth of mock drafts going beyond 1-2 rounds, which before the combine is hard to find. 

Now - we are in luck and hopefully you are too, if you love this kind of speculations like I do.  

ProFootballNetwork.com has a full seven-round projection with trades taking place. 

The author, Neal Driscoll, used projected compensatory picks and also held to what most people believe - with the Redskins staying at No. 2 and selecting Chase Young out of Ohio State. 

There was an additional note on the Young selection that Ron Rivera supposedly loves Young, per long time draft analyst Tony Pauline. The reason why that might be notable is because as Pauline explains - some teams (the Giants, as he speculates) have their questions about Young. 

The rest of the Redskins picks per Driscoll and ProFootballNetwork.com are as follows:

Third round:

#66 -  Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

"The Redskins and Josh Norman seem likely to be heading for a divorce, so the ‘Skins need to draft a player to line up opposite of Quinton Dunbar that can be a quality starter from day one."

Damon Arnette © Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth round:

#105 -  Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette 

*#141 -  Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

Fifth round:

#148 -  Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Colby Parkinson © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh round:

#217 -  Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech

#230 - Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Fatpoet10
Fatpoet10

I did a mock yesterday and ended up with Parkinson and Elliott so I guess I like this but need to look at that corner

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rumors: Dolphins & Redskins Talking Trade, Bengals Trade Down?

It's lying season. It's also rumor season. Some are credible. Some are not. Hang tight as we do our best to bring you the information and let you decide.

Chris Russell

by

SlyTy

Could XFL benefit Redskins like the USFL did?

Rick Snider remembers what the USFL did once for the Redskins Super Bowl legacy. Now - could the XFL serve the same purpose?

RickSnider

by

TBclay

Encouraging News on Dunbar's Demand

Here we go again! Another development on the Quinton Dunbar vs. Washington Redskins front. Only this time - it's a positive one.

Chris Russell

Report: Dunbar Asks for Release/Trade

There's never a moment of peace. Even with a new regime. Someone is always squawking or creating a firestorm at Redskins Park.

Chris Russell

by

Rroland77

A Podcast Party!

There's lots of podcasts out there! I have several and others that talk about the Redskins and NFL that I like are also available. Here's a few!

Chris Russell

Dunbar's Demand = Bad Timing

I think everyone understood Quinton Dunbar's frustration and concerns with skipping OTA's. Almost nobody understands his latest demand.

Chris Russell

Trent & Rivera Finally Talk

An update from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on the Trent Williams and Ron Rivera situation and what it means potentially for the Washington Redskins.

Chris Russell

Tua's medical situation could help the Redskins significantly.

Chris Russell

Redskins Making Progress in Virginia

First it was get back "home" and then it was let's put pressure on our current home. Now, it's time to crank up the 'bidding war' against the Commonwealth.

Chris Russell

This would be sooooooo Cowboys right?

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell