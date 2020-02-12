Mock Draft Mania - 7 Rounds with Trades!

We've been looking for more depth of mock drafts going beyond 1-2 rounds, which before the combine is hard to find.

Now - we are in luck and hopefully you are too, if you love this kind of speculations like I do.

ProFootballNetwork.com has a full seven-round projection with trades taking place.

The author, Neal Driscoll, used projected compensatory picks and also held to what most people believe - with the Redskins staying at No. 2 and selecting Chase Young out of Ohio State.

There was an additional note on the Young selection that Ron Rivera supposedly loves Young, per long time draft analyst Tony Pauline. The reason why that might be notable is because as Pauline explains - some teams (the Giants, as he speculates) have their questions about Young.

The rest of the Redskins picks per Driscoll and ProFootballNetwork.com are as follows:

Third round:

#66 - Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

"The Redskins and Josh Norman seem likely to be heading for a divorce, so the ‘Skins need to draft a player to line up opposite of Quinton Dunbar that can be a quality starter from day one."

© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth round:

#105 - Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette

*#141 - Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A & M

Fifth round:

#148 - Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh round:

#217 - Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech

#230 - Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

