Mock Draft Mania - Bucky Brooks

Chris Russell

We continue our non-stop "Mock Draft Mania" series with a look at as many mock drafts as we can find from respected football voices and writers. 

Today, it's NFL Media analyst and former player, Bucky Brooks. 

Brooks, as almost everyone will, has Chase Young from Ohio State going to the Redskins with the No. 2 pick. 

Miss NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and his first mock draft? 

Around the NFC East: Brooks has the New York Giants at No. 4 taking Jedrick Wills, an offensive tackle from Alabama. 

WalterFootball.com has a four-round mock draft including three picks for the Redskins.

Brooks has the Cowboys taking wide receiver Henry Ruggs III from Alabama at No. 17.

To finish out the division, at No. 21, Brooks has the Philadelphia Eagles selecting Laviska Shenault, a receiver from Colorado. 

Check out the entire mock draft from Brooks here. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

