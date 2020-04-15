Mock Draft Mania - Dane Brugler - 7 Rounds

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has always done a great job covering the NFL Draft. His annual draft guide is out and you should check it out.

In addition to the guide, he's offering up a seven-round mock draft. It's time to dig deep.

Without a lot of fluff and because The Athletic is subscription based, here we go.

Brugler goes with the most safe and correct option.

2. Washington Redskins – Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

"No surprise at No. 1 and no surprise at No. 2. Young has been the top player in the draft since the summer and nothing has changed. It is highly unlikely the Redskins will receive a lucrative enough trade offer to move away from this pick."

66. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: Kmet was No. 46 on the SI Big Board so this would represent very good value theoretically.

108. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State: The Redskins still need another corner. This would scratch the itch.

142. Francis Bernard, LB, Utah: A middle linebacker, ranked 8th among the group in the SIS Rookie Handbook at just over six-foot and 230. A fifth-year senior who is not great in coverage per SIS.

162. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU: The most interesting pick of the bunch perhaps. As Brugler wrote in his draft guide: "Nimble movement skills, moving with bounce in his feet laterally…easy knee-bender with natural balance in his pass slides…rarely stressed by speed and lasts on an island…quick to root his feet in the ground to establish a firm anchor…workable body strength to slow rushers even with them reaching his chest as much as they do…patient hands and doesn’t overextend himself very often…improved awareness and locates pressures from depth…strong grip once locked on…runs his feet at contact in the run game to escort defenders away from lanes…three-year starter with 26 career starts at left tackle."

However, immaturity and character are a major problem for Charles.

216. David Woodward, LB, Utah State: An off-ball WILL linebacker addition for the 4-3 of Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio.

229. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii: A quarterback to develop long-term in the system like Scott Turner did with the undrafted Kyle Allen.

