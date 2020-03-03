Mock Draft Mania - Daniel Jeremiah 2.0

Daniel Jeremiah is terrific on NFL Network's coverage of the NFL Combine, NFL Draft and everything in-between.

Mock drafts get a lot of attention (we're guilty of it, too) but there aren't many that I take very seriously.

DJ's opinion and mock is at the top of any serious list.

His latest post combine mock looks like this:

Jeremiah has Joe Burrow still going No. 1 to the Bengals, saying "when it's all said and done, I don't foresee any drama here. The Bengals land their franchise QB."

It's hard to say I disagree with this pick, but I still have this very nagging doubt/suspicion that Burrow and the Bengals will ultimately not be a thing.

I'll have more on that in a separate post.

With the No. 2 pick, Jeremiah has the Redskins going with the hot ticket item of the hour....Chase Young.

I mean, Young is hot. But apparently, the smoking hot thing the kids do these days with their mocks is react to any rumor they're presented and put Tua Tagovailoa in the two-spot.

Not D.J! Which I appreciate about him.

Jeremiah does point out the obvious: "I wouldn't rule out the potential that Washington could snag QB Tua Tagovailoa with this pick. However, Young would give the Redskins one of the most dominant defensive lines in the league."

Tristan Wirfs is all over everyone's board but Jeremiah has him at No. 4 to the New York Giants and staying in the division.

D.J. has CeeDee Lamb going to the Cowboys at No. 17 overall, while mentioning that Amari Cooper is likely leaving in free agency.

The Eagles are slated to take receiver Justin Jefferson in Jeremiah's latest mock.

If things go down like that, the Redskins are going to need the answer on defense they are projected to take even more than they already do.

Of course, they'll have to make that decision long before the Eagles and Cowboys get on the clock.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.