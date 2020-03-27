Mock Draft Mania: NFL.com Takes Tua

Another mock draft but this one is different, so it stands out.

Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Six trades shake up Round 1 With the dust settling from the initial waves of free agency, Chad Reuter reveals a forecast for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft that is full of surprises.

The Redskins at No. 2 aren't taking Chase Young? Whoa! Not because they trade down? Huh? Yup, that's right.

As Kyle Stackpole from Redskins.com notes - the mock from Chad Reuter is a four-round selection process. The Redskins currently do not have a second round pick as you well know, but I just can't imagine them taking the No. 2 pick, it not being Young and still not having a second round selection. Call me crazy.

As for Bryan Edwards, the receiver from South Carolina that Chad Reuter picked for the Redskins:

Per TheDraftNetwork.com:

"Bryan Edwards projects as a strong candidate to serve as a complimentary starter at the NFL level. Edwards may be best off as a "big slot" target, he frequently won his routes from the slot as a middle of the field receiver and struggled most with separation when trying to press and sell vertically on the boundary. Edwards shows some strong nuance to aid his route running ability and has physically dominant tendencies at the catch point. If he can sure up his hands, his ceiling grows. "

As for the Redskins first pick in the fourth-round from Reuter, it's Lucas Niang, an offensive tackle from TCU:

How about another fourth-round pick? Reuter went with Parnell Motley, a corner from Oklahoma, who happens to hail from Washington D.C.

Per the Sooners website: "A first-team All-Big 12 selection by media and a second-team pick by coaches ... played in all 14 games and made 13 starts … registered 41 tackles, team-high 13 pass breakups, a team-high five forced fumbles (tied for second nationally) and a fumble recovery … recorded seven tackles (0.5 for loss), forced a fumble and broke up two passes vs. No. 1 LSU in CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl (12/28) ... named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his six tackles, two forced fumbles, fumble recovery and interception against Oklahoma State (11/30) … registered five tackles and a forced fumble at No. 12 Baylor (11/16) … made three tackles and broke up two passes vs. Iowa State (11/9) … forced a fumble and had a pass breakup against West Virginia (10/19) … made five tackles at Kansas (10/5) … had one tackle and three pass breakups vs. South Dakota (9/7)."

