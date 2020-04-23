Mock Draft Mania: Redskins Report Crew PFF Simulation

I asked our crew to have some fun and mock out the Redskins full seven-round draft with the benefit of ProFootballFocus.com draft simulator which is a terrific tool.

It allows for trade proposals, picks for every other team and has other cool settings like drafting for need heavily or not much at all.

Here's how it looked:

Ivan Lambert:

Ivan Lambert PFF

Ivan's analysis:

#66:

Though the Redskins need offensive help for Haskins, on a team that was 3-13, I determined instead to take the best player available (BPA) regardless of position.

#108, 142, 162, 216, 229:

After landing the top two rated players with my first two selections, and they were both defense, I simply determined before making anymore selections, that my remaining five picks would be offense.

I then determined I'd like to address both offensive tackles for the future Redskins teams.

As the time for me on the clock arrived, I was happy to get two tackles, a guard, wide receiver and tight end with these last five choices.

PFF grades 60 as the average grade for a player at the particular value where you draft them.

Apparently, I did quite well, as all my seven selections graded well above average and my total grade was 69.3

Jamual Forrest:

Jamual Forrest PFF

Bryan Manning:

Bryan's analysis:

Going into the draft, my biggest concerns were adding impacting players at either TE, WR, CB or OT. With picks in rounds 3-5, I did just that. Cole Kmet is the perfect tight end for the Redskins right now and it shocked me he was available in round three. I wanted to go WR here, but could not pass up Kmet. With my first fourth-round selection, I drafted Bryce Hall of UVA. Easy pick. Hall, by some, was considered the top corner one year ago but opted to remain in school. Unfortunately, he suffered a leg injury in 2019, hurting his stock a bit. He is an NFL starter at cornerback and will challenge for a spot in 2020. With the second fourth-round pick, I opted for Saahdiq Charles of LSU. Charles is a good prospect at offensive tackle and fills a need. He could play early for the Redskins. He is battle-tested. I like Isaiah Coulter a lot. Had he played somewhere besides Rhode Island, you would know more about him. He is good. He can help the Redskins immediately? I am not so sure about that. However, as a future piece, this was a good selection at this point in the draft. The last two picks, Muse and Adams, were on potential. Muse can be this year's Cole Holcomb, except Muse was a better college player. He is also a terrific athlete who had good production at the best program in the country. Trey Adams is a massive and talented offensive line prospect who has battled injuries. In the seventh round, you take chances on players like that.

Chris Russell

Chris Russell PFF

My analysis: I did what I believe the Redskins would like to do. Trading down in the 3rd round even a couple of spots could be easy because of the depth at need positions like receiver, tackle and cornerback.

I did that with Ron Rivera's former team and picked up No. 148 in addition to No. 69 for No. 66. Just that easy and I still got my offensive tackle.

I think getting Jacob Eason at No. 162 was a steal.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.