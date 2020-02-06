RedskinsReport
Mock Draft Mania - Todd Mcshay 2.0

Chris Russell

The Redskins with the No. 2 overall pick only have one choice, right? 

Wrong. However, I haven't found anybody with the onions to change up from that one choice in the plethora of mock drafts.

It should not be a surprise then that ESPN's Todd McShay is going with Chase Young for  the Redskins at No. 2.

From McShay and it's a good reminder at the end: "This could be the easiest pick on the board, and considering the Redskins were 10th in the league with 46 sacks, it doesn't have much to do with a particular need. No, this instead has everything to do with the special talent of Young, who has one of the highest grades I've given a player in two decades of scouting. Last year's No. 2 pick and former Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa was a difference-maker in Year 1, but the scary truth is that Young is an even better prospect. He can line up opposite Montez Sweat at defensive end or drop back into a 3-4 outside linebacker role. It doesn't matter -- Young will be in the face of opposing quarterbacks every Sunday. He led the nation with 16.5 sacks in 2019, and he missed two games."

McShay has the Giants at No. 4 going with Isaiah Simmons from Clemson. 

Xavier McKinney goes to the Cowboys at No. 18 and the Eagles select Henry Riggs III from Alabama going to the Eagles at No. 22. 

Much has changed since his last because the order overall has changed. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel.

