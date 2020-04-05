Neville Gallimore - Oklahoma DT - SI Big Board No. 44

The defensive tackle position for the Washington Redskins appears to be the deepest and more sound position group that Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio have.

Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis, Caleb Brantley and Tim Settle are the top-five as we ponder what the opening day group will be.

I don't see any kind of natural need here but if they are truly drafting according to their board, they might not pass up a talent that slips.

Is that Neville Gallimore?

Facts and Stats:

1. Gallimore at 304 pounds is quick and fast. He penetrates from the nose and ran a 4.79 40 at the scouting combine.

2. 52 career games and 38 starts for the Ottawa native, who usually gives it his all on most/all snaps.

3. He is a raw prospect still despite a good amount of experience. Per The SIS Football Rookie Handbook he graded a '5' for hand usage, body control, toughness and shed ability. That's not ideal despite explosive athletic traits.

4. Gallimore racked up nine sacks in his 52 games and 16.5 TFL's. He had 60 quarterback hurries, 24 hits and 73 total pressures.

5. He lined up at the nose tackle spot 59% of the time in each of the last two years per SIS.

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

Because he can shoot gaps and penetrate with quickness from either the '3' or '1' technique and play in nickel, he's going to fit 4-3 defensive fronts, who want to play the run on the way to the quarterback as Ron Rivera pointed out.

The problem here is need for the Redskins. It's not a high priority in any way.

Video Analysis:

His hands, burst and get-off are a lot of fun to watch. He's going to be a boom or bust type guy but if you can get him in the fourth-round....watch out!

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin:

"Combining freakish athleticism and a non-stop motor, Gallimore explodes off the ball and has outstanding short-area agility for his size. While he spends a lot of time in the backfield, he doesn't always finish as he had a total of seven sacks over the past two seasons."

