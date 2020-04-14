RedskinsReport
NFL-NFLPA Create Virtual Offseason

Chris Russell

The Redskins, along with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers will have an extra week of "virtual offseason" training. 

Whatever that exactly is. 

Of course it's non-mandatory. It's four days a week.

We also wouldn't want to make things too hard for the players. They need more time off than they already get. 

I guess this is better than having nothing under the current circumstances but this is far from a good situation. 

Nothing replaces time in the building, film room and on the grass. 

This is all voluntary as we know. Again, we wouldn't want to make things too difficult but I will just say this - nothing is truly voluntary. 

If you don't show up or if you treat this lightly - coaches are going to pay attention and notice. 

If I was a player that wasn't assured of a starting spot or was in the crosshairs in any sort of way, I would make sure that this is mandatory in every way. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

