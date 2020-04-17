Niners Nick Bosa praises Chase Young's get-off ability; something you cannot teach

Several draft analysts have touted Chase Young as this year "generational talent."

He has several elite traits, but for obvious reasons, the most impressive skill set he has is rushing the passer.

Young logged 16.5 sacks in 12 games. San Francisco's Nick Bosa spoke with The Athletic recently (here), and provided a great scouting report on Chase Young.

Nick stated the best part of Chase's game was his get off. Why is what Bosa stated, significant? Well, Bosa compared himself to Young, and the difference between the two is that while Bosa's ability to get a good jump-off relies on perfectly timing the snap, Young relies solely on physical ability to get good jump-offs.

Is it possible that Young can be the better pro than either of the Bosa brothers?

Before you decide, both Joey and Nick Bosa are outstanding players, and Nick is coming off of a defensive rookie of the year season.

So, understand that all three of these players are held in high regard, but if Washington drafted an edge rusher that is better than both Bosa brothers, this would be the first legitimate game-changer on its defense since the late Sean Taylor.

Which, if you are a fan or even covering the team, is an exciting storyline to follow.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.