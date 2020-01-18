Offseason Needs for Redskins

ProFootballFocus.com came out with their list of needs for each of the 32 teams heading into the offseason.

For the Redskins per PFF:

Running Mates for Terry McLaurin and Quinton Dunbar are listed as the primary needs

Secondary needs: Offensive line, tight end

"The Redskins had one elite player at both wide receiver (McLaurin) and cornerback (Dunbar) this season. That’s a good start, but the problem was that the remaining players at each of those positions left a lot to be desired. McLaurin had an 85.7 PFF receiving grade, one of the highest marks that we’ve seen from a rookie wide receiver in the PFF era. No other wide receiver had a grade higher than 65.0. Similarly, Dunbar ranked second among all cornerbacks in coverage grade (89.5) to only Richard Sherman, but no other Redskins’ cornerback topped 65.0. Getting some depth at those positions should be a priority for Washington.

"The offensive line had a decent season without its best player, Trent Williams. The unit finished 13th in the final PFF offensive line rankings, but its top-ranked offensive lineman from this season — Brandon Scherff — is set to be a free agent, and there are still questions at the tackle position given the age of Donald Penn and the regressing play of Morgan Moses. Tight end also becomes a spot to attack, with Jordan Reed missing the entire 2019 season and playing just over 700 snaps in the past three years due to injury."

Nobody would question that the Redskins need help at corner, but I don't think it's a major priority. Because of Steven Sims emergence along with Kelvin Harmon getting slowly better, I think the group is fine. Great? No. Very good? No.

Could McLaurin benefit from proven help? Absolutely. I think that comes in the form of a veteran free agent addition.

Think Breshad Perriman, A.J. Green, Devin Funchess or maybe Chris Hogan, who was signed by Rivera and his staff in Charlotte last year.

There is no doubt the Redskins need significant help at corner, slot corner, offensive line across the board and their linebacker pieces might not be a fit ideally for what Rivera and Jack Del Rio are looking for in coverage.

Plenty of needs, as we mentioned and obviously we'll be all over it here at "Redskins Maven."

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.