Okudah over Chase?

Who ya got at No. 2? Chase Young? Tua Tagovailoa? Joe Burrow?

How about Jeff Okudah? A little The Ohio State University on Buckeye crime.

Ben Solak from The Draft Network laid out his argument above.

The highlights:

** "Okudah is the best cornerback prospect since Jalen Ramsey."

*** "After cutting Josh Norman and trading Quinton Dunbar, the cornerback room includes quality slot and average outside corner Kendall Fuller, depth piece Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland, a developmental slot player. They added Ronald Darby in free agency, sure -- but he can't be expected to be healthy or productive at this stage in his career. There’s also the starting trio of Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson. Kerrigan is getting older, and both he and Anderson are in contract years. Washington’s situation at corner is bad."

*** "Good pass rushes speed up a quarterback's time to throw; good coverage defenders slow it down. As the league moves to spread style offenses that distribute the ball quickly and on high-percentage passes, the cover man corner is becoming more valuable. Without quality coverage, passing offenses can beat pass rushes by playing the quick game and getting the ball out of the quarterback's hands before the pass rush arrives."

In his latest mock draft, part of "NFL Mock Draft Madness" on T.D.N. - Solak picked Chase Young for the Redskins BUT he dropped the appetizer for the main course.

I can't say that I strongly disagree with any of Solak's reasoning but even he admitted that Okudah's 2018 tape was a bit shaky, so is Okudah a hot and cold type player? Boom or bust?

I don't know but it seems like everything check out on Young.

Some say Young didn't show up in Ohio State's biggest games last year and the raw numbers would back that up for the most part.

However, if you watch the tape - he certainly had an impact.

