Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Deion Sanders

Deion (you don’t need last names when it comes to the big celebs) signed a seven-year, $56 million deal to join the Redskins in 2000. It was the biggest name among celebs owner Dan Snyder was signing like candy. Deion said Snyder shopped at Versace, not Walmart.

His best days were past, but signing Deion was still a big deal. There was a major press conference and Deion even wore a burgundy suit. But just before it started, Snyder met with Deion in the former’s office. He wanted to show Deion his new jersey for the photos.

Snyder pulls out the jersey. It’s not No. 21. Deion gets mad. Snyder bluffs him. Deion is literally ready to say screw everybody and leave when Snyder laughs and pulls out the real jersey with 21. He was just pranking Deion. Who says Snyder’s not a funny guy?

Deion was fun to cover. He was a big personality, but also a cool guy. He liked to park his Bentley by the front door. It was a cool car for sure. Deion would talk to the press on Thursdays like it was a show because he knew how to make news.

But, Deion was cruising toward retirement and many say he just angled receivers out of bounds rather than tackle them. Well, whatever. Anyway, Deion wanted no part of new coach Marty Schottenheimer in 2001 and refused to report.

Man, was Marty mad over that.

Eventually, Marty put Deion on reserve/retired list in 2002. The team was going to waive Deion near season’s end so he could play for Oakland in the playoffs, but five teams put in a claim with San Diego getting him. Marty could have cleared a path to Oakland for Deion, but wasn’t in the mood to help a player who screwed him.

Deion later played for Baltimore in 2004. Since Pro Bowler Chris McAlister wore 21, Deion opted for 37 to represent his age. He spent two seasons with the Ravens before retiring.

I also remember Deion playing for Atlanta in 1991 when coming to RFK Stadium for the playoffs. Falcons coach Jerry Glanville talked a lot of pre-game smack, but Washington whipped them soundly. It was the seat cushion game where fans threw them as a way of saying “[Blank] you, Jerry.”

In postgame locker room with Deion were heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and a famous rapper, I think it was Bobby Brown but this is almost 30 years ago. Along with Deion, they were still talking smack.

