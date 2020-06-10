Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Ol' Ricky Ervins

Ol’ Ricky has been paid to size up people over the last 42 years. You have to know those you’re covering to get the right feel of them. And, I’ve been right about people probably 99 percent of the time. But, this one I got wrong.

Ricky Ervins was a running back on the 1991 Redskins championship. Over four seasons, he gained 2,026 yards before spending 1995 with San Francisco. He was an intense person and without a big reason to interview him I just didn’t.

But last Thanksgiving, we were both invited to be on a podcast hosted by Chuck Carroll on vegan eating. And, it turns out Ricky is a helluva nice guy. I really enjoyed the two hours together even if there was no turkey.

Players are often different people after retiring. We forget they’re under a lot of pressure at a young age and many can’t handle a media that doesn’t unconditionally love them like they received in college and high school. I get it.

But, it works both ways and you have to give each other a chance. I’ve met many former players years later happy to say hello that wouldn’t talk to me in locker rooms. It’s a funny thing.

It just shows you can’t always judge someone without getting to know them first. So, I was wrong. If you see Ricky, say hello. He’s a good guy.

Tomorrow: Daryl Gardener. Lots of stories in my book and these are the types of tales I’ll tell on my “Pizza and Pigskins Tours” later this summer.

