On Cam's 31st - Should he join Rivera & Redskins?

Last week, Cam Newton made some headlines around the NFL that woke some fans and media up, first through the reporting of Ian Rapoport.

Would Cam really be willing to be a "backup" in the NFL for any team?

I don't know. I don't buy it. However, would he be willing to take a chance on that if nothing better comes along in Washington with his old pal, Ron Rivera?

I think it might be the only spot he would truly consider being a backup.

Perhaps New England. Pittsburgh? I doubt it.

My sense is that Newton would feel he can ultimately win the starting quarterback job over Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and/or the less likely option Alex Smith.

To be clear: Money would be an issue. The Redskins have approximately $24 million in cap space AFTER their rookie compensation pool is counted.

They can pay Newton. That's not an issue. How much is the question. How much do you spend on the quarterback position? Do you trust that Newton will stay healthy?

Those are all open-ended questions and answers.

Here's the deal. I highly, highly doubt that Newton is signing with the Redskins or any other team as a true backup.

If he signs somewhere, it's because he thinks he can be the starter.

If he signs in Washington, he knows (and this is very important) that he can walk in the door on July 25th, August 15th or September 1st and he knows the system, language, expectations and culture.

There's ONLY one place in the National Football League that can happen. That's with the Washington Redskins.

If there was a true, unfiltered starting job waiting or promised to him, Newton most likely would have jumped.

I don't believe there is and that leaves us here.

Rivera refuses to close the door on Newton with the Redskins. Newton now refuses to close the door on competing for a starting job. The Redskins don't exactly know what they have in Haskins.

The medicals on Newton are an issue but if there's any team and medical staff that knows Newton's body - it's the Redskins new crew, led by Ryan Vermillion and friends.

Newton's agents are located in Washington, D.C. and his little brother, Caylin, still technically remains at Howard University despite putting his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

It makes all the sense in the world if you're not going to get what you truly want, that you would get back with people who you know and trust.

Oh and Happy birthday Cam!

What do you think about the Redskins possibly signing Cam Newton? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.