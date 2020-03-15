RedskinsReport
One Less Option in the Trade Trent Talks

Chris Russell

One team that could have been in the market for Trent Williams was the Indianapolis Colts That quickly was dismissed about ten days ago and now it's official. 

They've re-signed their starter. 

The Colts were a leap of faith on my end when Trent Williams was originally granted permission to seek a new home. I was wrong. Our Colts Publisher, Phillip B. Wilson was right on this from the start.

The Colts were locked in on bringing Castonzo back and they did. 

The problem is the trade market is far from flush right now for Williams because of his compensation demands and the Redskins reported insistence on a second-round pick. 

There are still teams that are reportedly interested but how much they are willing to pay is the question. 

The Redskins need as many teams as possible to drive up the market and price tag. 

They were late on the draw for a possible trade with Ron Rivera's former team, the Carolina Panthers, per a source and they needed the Colts and as many teams as possible to be in the dance. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

