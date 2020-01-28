Peter King Blasts Bruce Allen

I've always respected and appreciated Peter King's work. For years in S-I & The MMQB, King applied his craft better than most.

He now authors "Football Morning in America" and other features for NBC and NBCSports.com

At the Super Bowl in Miami, King was asked by J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington and the "Redskins Talk" podcast, what he thought about the end of the Bruce Allen era.

King said of Allen's tenure in part, "In Washington, it was 10 years. And you say, 'Why in the world? Is there an adult in the room here?' And there wasn't."

Of course that's the right answer. We've been screaming that for five years. Allen was feared by some, respected by very few and hated by many.

He was petulant at times. He was filled with revenge on his mind. He turned the Redskins from a struggling franchise into a joke.

It's sad that it took ten years but Dan Snyder finally got it done.

If you don't believe King - and you should - you might remember this.

When Allen was fired (not allowed to mutually part ways, retire or resign) - Dan Snyder emphasized the lack of culture at Redskins Park and didn't even wish him well or thank Allen for his efforts.

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization. Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

Just for a point of comparison - when Eric Schaffer was officially let go from the Redskins organization - the statement from Dan Snyder was very different.

“I want to thank Eric Schaffer for his work and contributions over the past 17 years. He was dedicated to the team and the organization and we wish him all the best.”

Allen was fired and dumped. Schaffer was allowed to leave for multiple reasons.

Schaffer was respected. Allen was not.

One was an adult. The other was not.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.