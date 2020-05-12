PFF:Chase Young for Rookie of Year on Defense?

Chase Young should win the defensive rookie of the year award if he's as talented and good as everyone thinks he is.

Why?

Not because he's just good. We know that.

It's really because opposing offenses should not be able to focus and lock down on him like a typical big name weapon. They shouldn't be able to isolate him and target him as much during game planning preparation and in-game adjustments because of Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis, Ryan Kerrigan, Ryan Anderson and more.

He'll draw plenty of competition from the rest of the field as ProFootballFocus.com lays out.

Top 10 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates for the 2020 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF Yesterday, we presented PFF's top candidates for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and it's now time to turn our attention to the defensive side of the ball. We'll consider the situation each rookie landed in, as well as how we evaluated them as prospects.

Here's PFF's write-up on Young if you didn't click through.

"Considering Young is the best non-quarterback prospect we have ever seen — even above Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa — it’s pretty clear he is the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He shattered the PFF pass-rush grade record in 2019 by posting a 96.4 on such plays and was a playmaker with 25 combined sacks and hits and six forced fumbles. PFF lead draft analyst Mike Renner went as far as calling him a future Hall of Famer, something he only said one other time about a prospect (Quenton Nelson)."

The candidates that I think will challenge Young the most are Isaiah Simmons of the Arizona Cardinals.

Also, because of the tremendous talent surrounding him - Javon Kinlaw of the San Francisco 49ers

The Redskins should see Kinlaw in Week 14 of the season on the back-end of a brutal three-game road trip and they're expected to get a taste of Simmons early in the season in a week two matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

