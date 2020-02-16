PFF on the Redskins in Free Agency

The league's new year is now one month away. Some will change between now and then (Greg Olsen?). Trent Williams and Quinton Dunbar could have their respective situations made more clear.

However, it's unlikely that we're going to get a lot of clarity so the Redskins should be attacking free agency with 50 + million in cap space, which is plenty to pack a punch.

ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) did a league wide free agency preview with some needs, targets and cuts.

noted the Josh Norman cut and how bad the Redskins are regardless of Dunbar's situation.

"Outside of Quinton Dunbar, there wasn’t a single Washington cornerback to produce a PFF grade above 60.0. That’s a problem. The slot routinely got toasted in the nation’s capital — Washington ranked 29th in slot coverage grade and passer rating allowed to the slot (117.9). Darqueze Dennard, who was the seventh highest-graded slot corner and allowed the fewest yards per cover snap in the slot at 0.57, would for sure help that cause."

PFF then flipped the script to the offense and locked in on a priority re-sign.

"Brandon Scherff should be of utmost priority for Washington entering free agency," which our own Bryan Manning agrees with. "He’s had some injuries the past few seasons, but his two-year PFF grade when on the field is the sixth best among right guards."

PFF did offer up two free agent targets to consider:

The first - we wrote about a few weeks ago.

The second - we had not really considered as of this point but makes sense - Emmanuel Sanders, who was in the Super Bowl.

They also mentioned Greg Olsen, who we've extensively covered in many posts and is in the process of making a decision now.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.