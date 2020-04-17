Redskins All Decade Defense 2010-19

For the Redskins, it was a decade of destruction. Under Bruce Allen's leadership in the decade, they were a robust (62-97-1).

Not good, Bob.

However - not all was bad. There was some good. Two division titles and the shelves are partially stocked for Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith.

We did our All Decade Offense squad in our previous post. Now it's time to get down to the defense.

Most fans blamed it on the lack of a good coordinator. Certainly Jim Haslett, Joe Barry and Greg Manusky are not exactly residing in Canton when they're done, but it was all about the lack of talent and depth.

Investment also. Until late in the decade when Bruce and the boys in the front office finally woke up.

First: Our guest and my friend, Grant Paulsen, who cooked up this concept for the Redskins after the NFL announced their all-decade team, with only one player that suited up in the entire decade from the Redskins on it.

Redskins Repped Once on All-Decade Team A decade of destruction was not how it was supposed to be when Bruce Allen was hired in late December of 2009, yet it was indeed. In almost every way. Good to very good players were not enough to overcome the huge hills.

I explained my viewpoint to a large degree in the video above, but here's my official and full list. The 3-4 was the front for the entire decade so we're going with that. We made some minor accommodations.

DE - Matt Ioannidis,

NT/DT - Barry Cofield

DE - Jonathan Allen

OLB - Ryan Kerrigan

OLB - Brian Orakpo/Preston Smith (Tie)

ILB - London Fletcher

ILB - Mason Foster

CB - DeAngelo Hall

CB - Bashaud Breeland

FS - D.J. Swearinger

SS - Reed Doughty

Specialists:

K Dustin Hopkins

P Tress Way

LS Nick Sundberg

Here's Jamual Forrest's contribution:

DE- Matt Ioannidis

DT - Chris Baker

DE - Jonathan Allen

OLB - Ryan Kerrigan

OLB - Brian Orakpo

ILB - London Fletcher

ILB - Perry Riley

CB - DeAngelo Hall

CB - Bashaud Breeland

FS - D.J. Swearinger

SS - Landon Collins (One year!!!)

Specialists:

K Dustin Hopkins

P Tress Way

LS Nick Sundberg

Finally, Ivan Lambert weighs in:

DE Matt Ioannidis

DT Barry Cofield

DE Jonathan Allen

OLB Ryan Kerrigan

OLB Brian Orakpo

ILB London Fletcher

OLB Preston Smith (Editors Note - Ivan asked for special permission on this. Granted)

CB DeAngelo Hall

CB Bashaud Breeland

FS DJ Swearinger

SS Reed Doughty

Specialists:

K Dustin Hopkins

P Tress Way

LS Nick Sundberg

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.