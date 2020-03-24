Redskins Bring Back Brantley

Caleb Brantley has yet to make a noticeable impact on the field for the Washington Redskins but maybe, just maybe, he'll have a chance to deliver on some high end potential this year.

Brantley's first season with the Redskins was essentially learning the system, getting in shape and trying to figure things out under former defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

Last year, Brantley was ready to contribute and from talking to Tomsula a couple of times, he was completely jacked up for Brantley's possible contribution.

Then, he suffered a foot injury that Jay Gruden (who did not care about the true context of injuries) repeatedly indicated wasn't a serious injury, early in camp.

Brantley came back and he clearly wasn't right before playing eight defensive snaps against Philadelphia in the season opener and then was shut down for the season.

Perhaps it was Larry Hess' fault for not accurately informing Gruden? Maybe it was Gruden dismissive nature when it came to injuries? I don't know.

I just knew when they announced it was a mild Lisfranc that Brantley was never going to be right. It reminded me of how they dealt with Josh Doctson in his rookie year.

Tomsula is no longer here but Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio must have liked something that they saw or were told about Brantley.

I think this is a super under-the-radar signing that nobody will care about and could pay huge dividends for the Redskins.

Last year, Jonathan Allen was hurt in that same game and missed the next week against Dallas before returning for week three. He wasn't himself for a while, if he ever really was but the double loss of Allen and Brantley was a bad blow to a thin unit.

Now, Brantley comes back and joins a defensive line with Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle and because of the conversion to a 4-3, Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan and others.

This is what good teams have. Potential starter quality as rotational depth. This is a good move for the Redskins.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.