Redskins Draft Khaleke Hudson in 5th Round

Khaleke Hudson played linebacker and safety in Ann Arbor for the University of Michigan.

How he'll be used in Washington as a fifth-round draft pick is not known exactly at this point but his skill set screams versatility and that seems to be a defining characteristic of a new Redskin player under Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith.

He joins center Keith Ismael as a fifth-round selection and figures to make an impact at the very minimum on special teams in his first year, assuming he makes the 53-man roster.

Blocking punts is a special emphasis. He had five of them at Michigan.

"I just give a lot of props to my special teams coaches," Hudson said via teleconference to reporters. They put me in a great position to be able to utilize my strengths to be able to block punts, even just disrupt the punter and have me shake the punts. I just give a lot of credit to my coaches and my teammates. They helped me get there, helped me get as best as I can on special teams, utilize my skills.”

Hudson also had eight sacks back in 2017 so you know he has the athleticism and skill to get after the backfield. The Redskins want to stop the run on the way to the passer under Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio.

“I see myself doing the same thing in college in the NFL," Hudson said. "Being lined up in the linebacker area at times and also being lined up at defensive safety. They just told me that I’m a real versatile player. They’re going to use me in many ways. That’s like music to my ears, and I can’t wait to get there and show them what I can do.”

