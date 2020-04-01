RedskinsReport
Redskins Draft Preview on The MMQB

Chris Russell

What do the Redskins need? Will they trade down from No. 2 as is the hot rumor of the week? 

Will they do the unthinkable and draft Tua Tagovailoa and trade Dwayne Haskins like the Cardinals did with Kyler Murray and Josh Rosen last year? 

If they trade down, who could they be targeting? 

We discuss it all in this Sports Illustrated/SI.com & The MMQB video feature with Robin Lundberg and myself.

A couple of questions that come to mind:

1. Am I short changing Tua Tagovailoa in this process because of his extensive injury history?

2. Is Tight End truly the Redskins No. 1 need over corner or somewhere else?

3. If the Redskins trade down - to where (in addition to Miami) and what would you need to get in your opinion?

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Scherff Signs (His Tag)

Brandon Scherff is reportedly choosing to sign his franchise tag for the 2020 season and rejoining the Washington Redskins.

Chris Russell

by

BKMorin

Antoine Winfield - SI Big Board No. 50

I covered Antoine Winfield Sr. when he was a young pup in the NFL. Now, his son is a top safety prospect. He's the No. 50 prospect on the SI Big Board.

Chris Russell

LaCanfora: Redskins are Open to Trading Down

The Redskins have the No. 2 pick. We know what they shouldn't do. We know what they could do. Is it becoming more of a reality?

Chris Russell

by

IceMule

Thomas Davis Speaks, We Listen

Thomas Davis joined the Redskins this offseason as we thought he would as soon as the LA Chargers released him. It made all the sense in the world.

Chris Russell

8 Highlights from Kyle Allen with Reporters

Kyle Allen is the Redskins new quarterback and he was brought into challenge Dwayne Haskins and provide tremendous insurance. He can talk good, too.

Chris Russell

This is a great reminder that u control what u can & never know how it…

Chris Russell

#Redskins new D. C. making bold claims! 🤣🤣

Chris Russell

The 5th Round is Money for the Redskins?

Every NFL team has swings-and-misses in the first round, never mind the fifth round but the Redskins who 'only' got a fifth last week for Quinton Dunbar have an interesting history.

IvanLambert

No OTA's Could Mean a Lost Year?

What’s the big deal if the NFL doesn’t have offseason camps? After all, they weren’t a staple until the past 20 years.

RickSnider

Could Cooks be a Redskin?

The Redskins struck out on Amari Cooper and instead landing Cody Latimer. Could they now be hunting down a more than available receiving threat to upgrade the group again?

Chris Russell