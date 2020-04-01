Redskins Draft Preview on The MMQB

What do the Redskins need? Will they trade down from No. 2 as is the hot rumor of the week?

Will they do the unthinkable and draft Tua Tagovailoa and trade Dwayne Haskins like the Cardinals did with Kyler Murray and Josh Rosen last year?

If they trade down, who could they be targeting?

We discuss it all in this Sports Illustrated/SI.com & The MMQB video feature with Robin Lundberg and myself.

A couple of questions that come to mind:

1. Am I short changing Tua Tagovailoa in this process because of his extensive injury history?

2. Is Tight End truly the Redskins No. 1 need over corner or somewhere else?

3. If the Redskins trade down - to where (in addition to Miami) and what would you need to get in your opinion?

