Redskins Finally Finish Last

The Washington Redskins have gone from having one of the better offensive lines in the NFL to having the worst, in the NFC East.

According to John McMullen and Ed Kracz at "EagleMaven" and their personnel rankings, the Redskins came in dead last of the four divisional teams.

You shouldn't be surprised.

In case you didn't click through, which you should have, here's what the ranking said for the Redskins non-hogs.

"The halcyon days when Trent Williams was dominating at left tackle have officially closed after the Pro Bowl-staple was dealt to San Francisco during the draft. Any hope of a new coach ending the stalemate with Williams, who sat out the 2019 campaign over his disdain with the organization, proved to be just that.

"With the page officially turned, right guard Brandon Scherff is now the guy in the D.C. O-line room and the strength of the group along with RT Morgan Moses. From there it’s hit and miss with center Chase Roullier and a left side in which newcomers Wes Schweitzer and Cornelius Lucas are penciled in.

"The Redskins did get some nice prospects in the middle rounds of the draft in Saahdiq Charles and Keith Ismael but they’ve clearly taken a step back at a traditional area of strength in a division loaded with OL talent.

“You don’t just replace a player like Williams,” an AFC scout said, "but they know he’s been gone for a while. The left side is going to be a problem."

We wrote about the left tackle spot on the Redskins offensive line here. It's more than just Lucas and there's a decent chance that Wes Martin could beat out Schweitzer.

The Redskins do have a bunch of bodies and depth. How good is it? Nobody knows for sure, but I would say the Redskins chances of significantly improving their line up front starts with Morgan Moses and Brandon Scherff being healthier and better.

Scherff has only played in 19-of-32 games over the last two years and Morgan Moses struggled last year even when he was mostly healthy.

If the huge investment right side struggles, Washington has very little chance.

Unless Mike Liedtke is something special? Or maybe Jeremy Vujnovich?

The full ranking for the rest of the division is right here. Who finished first?

