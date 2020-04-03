Redskins Free Agency/Draft Checklist

The most active phase of free agency is officially over, and after two weeks, the Redskins have been one of the most active participants in the league.

No, they will not be considered a “winner” by any means, but they have worked hard to acquire depth at positions of need.

However, did the signings Washington made, make their respective position groups competent enough to compete this season?

Please note, it is still pre-draft, and Washington is not done with their off-season just yet.

Keep in mind that these grades can very well change after the draft; however, it is vital to understand where they are heading into the draft.

More importantly, there is a reason why analyst outside of the market has a less optimistic view of the roster compared to the actual Redskins fan base.

So, where does Washington pass and fail at its position groups? I assess the good and bad below.

Note – Fail can equal no clear-cut starters or too many question marks at the position.

Redskins Positional Checklist

Positions Pass Fail Reasoning

1. Quarterback: ☐ ☒

I am a believer in Dwayne Haskins personally; however, the position itself has no proven commodity. Kyle Allen is the most experienced quarterback in this offense, and quarterback will not be a top draft priority, but what is most worrisome is how the COVID-19 Pandemic may affect Haskins’ learning curve in a system that is new to him.

2. Running Back: ☐ ☒

Talent-wise, the position is excellent, and I love the signing of new running back J.D. McKissic. Talent alone does not cut it though, and until a back other than Adrian Peterson can showcase their talent on the field and stay healthy, we cannot say for sure that the musical chairs will end here.

3. Tight End: ☐ ☒

Richard Rodgers and Logan Thomas are excellent additions to aid in the depth buildup for this position. This is not to say Rodgers or Thomas cannot become a practical number option, but the Redskins’ tight end position failed to pass as competent because there is still no real receiving threat that Haskins’ can count on here.

4. Wide Receiver: ☐ ☒

Playmaker(s) needed: Excluding rookie receiver Terry McLaurin, the rest of the Redskins’ receivers combined for 1,156 yards. Even including other positions, which amounted to 3,205 yards, that is dead last in the NFC.

5. Offensive Line: ☐ ☒

Left tackle and left guard are unstable. Last year, Haskins’ had a sack rate of 12.5% (tenth most), can anyone say they have undoubtedly improved this position group?

6. Defensive Line/Tackles: ☒ ☐

No questions for this position group at all, it is the most formidable group on this team.

7. Edge/Defensive End ☒ ☐

If you asked me can I count on this team in pressure moments to get key sacks, I may not say yes; nevertheless, the stats show they do get to the quarterback. Chase Young, assuming he is the Redskins selection, will be the game-wrecker to get those key sacks.

8. Linebacker: ☒ ☐

Thomas Davis adds leadership, guidance, and on-field coaching for all the youth at this position. He and Jon Bostic will be critical components to this position group, and the scheme switch will help this group succeed even more.

9. Cornerback: ☐ ☒

The Redskins traded a starter in Quinton Dunbar and signed free agent Ron Darby with the hopes of him competing for a starting role. Before the Redskins released Dunbar, Washington was already in need of another starting corner, now, they have dug a deeper hole.

10. Safety: ☒ ☐

A defensive coordinator like Jack Del Rio will have a great time scheming up such a versatile defender in Landon Collins. Although a true free safety is a need for Washington, they pass at this position because of the versatility throughout the secondary.

11. Special Teams: ☒ ☐

Although I believe that Dustin Hopkins can be unreliable beyond 45 yards, he and Tress Way are staples to this team.

Top Three Draft Priorities by Position Group:

3. Wide Receiver

2. Tight End

1. Offensive Line

Summary – Only 45 percent of the Redskins position groups pass as being competent enough to compete this year as it stands.

Again, I acknowledge that the grades are tough; however, one must remember where the Redskins were at the end of last season.

The Redskins finished 3-13, last place in the NFC East, and with the second pick in the NFL draft. Some of the positions who failed, such as a tight end and cornerback, can quickly end up with a passing grade after the NFL draft.

For now, though, pre-draft, there is not a very strong argument that the Redskins can make that says they have significantly upgraded their weakest positions of a season ago.

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.