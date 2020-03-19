Redskins Free Agency Execution Puts Significant Pressure on Draft Class

Free agency did little to alter the Redskins’ draft strategy. It’s still all about taking defensive end Chase Young or trading down and filling several needs.

Signing Kansas City cornerback Kendall Fuller, who was a 2016 Redskins draft pick, did check off one possible scenario. If Washington moves down, choosing Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah might have been a possibility.

Otherwise, the ongoing needs are largely the same. The Redskins free agency signings of linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (Bears), safety Sean Davis (Steelers), guard Wes Schweitzer (Falcons), third-down back J.D. McKissic (Lions), linebacker Thomas Davis (Chargers) and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (Bears) are more about depth and upgrades than starters. Of the group, only Davis and Schweitzer have a chance of starting. It’s like president Bruce Allen and his conservative-spending ways never left.

Washington is still looking hard for a receiver, tight end and reserve quarterback come April 23-25. That the Redskins lack a second-rounder (Montez Sweat trade) and sixth (Case Keenum trade) gives them only a first, third, two fourths, fifth and two sevenths.

If Washington keeps its second overall pick to take Young or maybe even quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, then other offensive needs are shoved back. That’s not good for an offense that collapsed last season.

The Redskins will need to find a tight end in the third round. Jordan Reed was a third-rounder in 2013 with a promising career undermined by injuries.

Too bad it’s just not a good year for the position. None are expected to be selected in the first round. The best might be Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, whose 6-feet-6 with a sharp 40 time, but tight end is really about good hands. Speed helps, but the need to make a tough catch is more important. That bodes better for Dayton’s Adam Trautman, who caught 70 balls and 14 touchdowns last fall, as a Redskins’ target.

Trying to find a receiver in the fourth round? Good luck, though Terry McLaurin was a breakout last year as a third rounder while sixth-rounder Kelvin Harmon is a gamer who should improve this season after 30 catches as a rookie.

This year’s fourth-round prospects are Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson, Texas’ Collin Johnson and Southern Cal’s Michael Pittman. Tyler Johnson excels after the catch. Collin Johnson is 6-feet-5, but has trouble getting off the line and competing for balls. Pittman is the son of the former NFL running back, but has injury troubles. No exactly an exciting trio.

The latter rounds are usually best-player available. But, free agency gained reserve offensive linemen and linebackers so Washington will find the best players at other positions.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.