Redskins Got Lucky But Had Intuition On Dunbar

It doesn't matter for the Washington Redskins if Quinton Dunbar is guilty or not guilty, jailed or not, suspended or not suspended by the NFL.

He's someone else's problem to deal with. It's the best news the Redskins have received in a while.

Dunbar wanted a divorce and handled himself poorly on social media even though privately, a different picture was painted, as we reported during the process.

After finding a new team and an absolute perfect fit, Dunbar put himself in an absolutely horrendous situation at the very minimum.

By now, you know the details.

Not one, not two, not three (Lebron voice) but four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm is not a good way to spend a May evening.

Everyone is presumed innocent until guilty, so to be fair - we pass this along.

It doesn't matter, if I'm being honest, from a football perspective if Dunbar did this or not.

If I'm an NFL team, there's no chance I could invest big money in "Dunny" as some like to call him. You'll never, ever hear me call him that. Ever.

The Redskins knew he could not be trusted. Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith knew the character and the person before his ridiculous demands became public.

I talked about this with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The FAN Friday.

The rest of the time was just a public test to see how Dunbar would react. Would he handle himself maturely or like a petulant child, which was the suspicion of those that matter?

They got their answer quickly and the decision was made just as quickly to rid the organization of Dunbar, someone who they viewed as a rotten apple.

Nobody will probably admit this on the record. They don't need to.

They didn't trade Dunbar the first second they could in order to properly survey the market but they knew Dunbar was a huge problem in many ways.

The football part is one thing. The injuries are another. The character and person that Dunbar was known as behind the scenes helped grease the skids and slam the door shut.

Nobody could have thought that Dunbar would put himself in this position, even if he turns out to be "not guilty" which doesn't mean your innocent, but the writing was on the wall.

The character or lack thereof. The immaturity and clown-ish comments and changing of the message was all the new front office needed to confirm what they already suspected.

The Redskins had an intuition long before Dunbar's public display of frustration, never mind what happened (or didn't happen) this week.

They knew the person. Did they sucker Seattle? I don't know.

They weren't marrying that guy no matter what he was asking for or wanting. Period.

There was no chance. As in ZERO. No matter what anyone else might tell you or say, trust me here.

Call that luck? Call it intuition? Whatever you want to call it, it's another sign that real human being adults are finally in charge of the Washington Redskins.

