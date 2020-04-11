Redskins Have Three Choices & Chase is Worst?

The Redskins have more than three choices but if you boil it down to lessen the confusion, it's three.

1. Draft Chase Young.

2. Trade down in the draft.

3. Draft Tua Tagovailoa.

Again, you could take a cornerback like Jeff Okudah or a linebacker (Isaiah Simmons) or even another quarterback. Justin Herbert? Joe Burrow?

Here's what ESPN Analytics and Seth Walder chose to do.

Why Chase Young is the wrong option for the Redskins at No. 2 in the NFL draft Apr 9, 2020 Seth WalderESPN Analytics The Washington Redskins have a choice to make at No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. They have three realistic options: Most signs are pointing toward them going with Option No. 1 and taking the class' top prospect in Young.

Some of the analytics certainly make sense to me.

You stand a better chance to improve your team if you get two great players rather than one. Right? I think everyone understands that.

What happens if you get one very good player and one injury riddled or mediocre player?

Was the trade worth it?

Just because you have more picks doesn't mean you will automatically be better off. You have to obviously hit and come up with a great player and a very good or at least good player to make it work if you're doing say a 2-for-1.

What I can't get behind in any way for the Redskins this year is the quarterback thing.

Not only Tua Tagovailoa, who as we've been saying for two months (watch video from before combine) long before anyone else, has an injury riddled history.

I don't want Justin Herbert either despite his success at the Senior Bowl. Some teams may already have him higher than Tagovailoa.

I'd rather the Redskins take their chances on Chase or whatever they get in a trade a thousand times over the quarterback alone option.

