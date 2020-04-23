RedskinsReport
Redskins Looking for Luck of the Irish?

Chris Russell

Several golden domers will be drafted over the next three days to the National Football League. 

Usually, I'm not running around and saying - hey I'm intrigued by (fill in the blank) from the Irish. 

This year is different. 

I was curious to learn more about some of the players I was most intrigued by. 

Because we've already covered Julian Okwara in a good amount of detail, I felt fairly confident about my knowledge base on him.  He came in at No. 42 on the SI Big Board.

I did need a lot more information on three other Notre Dame standouts that I was curious on. 

Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet and Troy Pride Jr. 

We broke down Kmet in detail here, as he was No. 46 on the SI Top 50 Big Board but it can never hurt to have more. 

My guy Bryan Driskell, does a tremendous job covering the Irish for us here on SI.com. He's outstanding and if you care at all about Notre Dame, college football and great analysis, you'll check out his work. 

I caught up with him on 106.7 The FAN earlier this week for his audio breakdowns of Claypool, Kmet and Pride Jr. 

Four Golden Domers that are certainly appealing and fit the Redskins in some ways. Enjoy! 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

