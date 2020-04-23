Redskins Looking for Luck of the Irish?

Several golden domers will be drafted over the next three days to the National Football League.

Usually, I'm not running around and saying - hey I'm intrigued by (fill in the blank) from the Irish.

This year is different.

I was curious to learn more about some of the players I was most intrigued by.

Because we've already covered Julian Okwara in a good amount of detail, I felt fairly confident about my knowledge base on him. He came in at No. 42 on the SI Big Board.

I did need a lot more information on three other Notre Dame standouts that I was curious on.

Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet and Troy Pride Jr.

We broke down Kmet in detail here, as he was No. 46 on the SI Top 50 Big Board but it can never hurt to have more.

My guy Bryan Driskell, does a tremendous job covering the Irish for us here on SI.com. He's outstanding and if you care at all about Notre Dame, college football and great analysis, you'll check out his work.

I caught up with him on 106.7 The FAN earlier this week for his audio breakdowns of Claypool, Kmet and Pride Jr.

Chris Russell: Hour 3 - Nick Ashooh + Bryan Driskell The Rooster is joined by Nick Ashooh and Bryan Driskell.

Four Golden Domers that are certainly appealing and fit the Redskins in some ways. Enjoy!

