Redskins Make a Roster Move

NFL teams can have 90-man rosters over the offseason so you see a lot of names that you don't recognize.

Such as the case with the Redskins latest addition to the 'squad' as the cool kids say.

If the Redskins and Ron Rivera are signing someone, it almost seems like a prerequisite that they have some type of connection to the Carolina Panthers and indeed Jared Norris does.

He played 28 games for Rivera over three seasons at linebacker with only 11 total tackles and no starts.

He was out of football last year. The Panthers cut him before the regular season and he didn't catch on with anyone.

Norris played his college ball at Utah.

Per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com when Norris was coming out in the draft:

"Norris looks the part of a backup WILL inside linebacker in a 3-4 who has the potential to become an average starter down the road".

His strengths were described by Zierlein as "team leader. Responds easily in change of direction. Quick lateral scrape for run fit positioning. Stays locked into ball carrier as he flows. Instinctive with a great feel for potential run lane choices as a play develops. Good reactive quickness to change gaps as play flow changes. Willing to meet force with force with taking on lead blockers in the hole. Stays busy all the time. Healthier in 2014 and produced better production in sacks and tackles."

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) - all of his snaps came in the first three weeks of 2018 and all were on special teams so as you would have expected - he can help there.

Looking back on his career, per PFF Premium, they've charted Norris as having played zero defensive snaps in his three years and exclusively on the various special teams' units.

In the preseason - he played 36 defensive snaps in the preseason of 2016. In 2017 - he played 76. In 2018, he played 96 preseason defensive snaps and 106 in 2019.

In other words, he has a lot of defensive experience under Ron Rivera in games that did not count but perhaps he can help?

