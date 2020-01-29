Redskins Reported Meetings on All-Star Circuit

Who did the Redskins meet with at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game and what does it mean?

Via our pals at Hogs Haven:

From WalterFootball.com, the Redskins reportedly met with the following players at the East-West Shrine game the week before:

Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri

Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte

Michael Danna, DE, Michigan

Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska

Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn

Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina

Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State

Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame

Jordan Glasgow, S, Michigan

John Hightower, WR, Boise State

Jared Hilbers, OT, Washington

Adrian Killins, RB, Central Florida

Frederick Mauigoa, C, Washington State

Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma

John Penisini, DT, Utah

Michael Pinckney, OLB, Miami

James Smith-Williams, DE, NC State

Kyahva Tezino, ILB, San Diego State

Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State

Mykal Walker, OLB, Fresno State

