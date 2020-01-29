Redskins Reported Meetings on All-Star Circuit
Chris Russell
Who did the Redskins meet with at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game and what does it mean?
Via our pals at Hogs Haven:
From WalterFootball.com, the Redskins reportedly met with the following players at the East-West Shrine game the week before:
Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri
Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte
Michael Danna, DE, Michigan
Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska
Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn
Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina
Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State
Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame
Jordan Glasgow, S, Michigan
John Hightower, WR, Boise State
Jared Hilbers, OT, Washington
Adrian Killins, RB, Central Florida
Frederick Mauigoa, C, Washington State
Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma
John Penisini, DT, Utah
Michael Pinckney, OLB, Miami
James Smith-Williams, DE, NC State
Kyahva Tezino, ILB, San Diego State
Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State
Mykal Walker, OLB, Fresno State
Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.