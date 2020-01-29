RedskinsReport
Redskins Reported Meetings on All-Star Circuit

Chris Russell

Who did the Redskins meet with at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game and what does it mean?

Via our pals at Hogs Haven: 

From WalterFootball.com, the Redskins reportedly met with the following players at the East-West Shrine game the week before:

Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri 

Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte 

Michael Danna, DE, Michigan

Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska 

Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn 

Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina

Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State 

Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame 

Jordan Glasgow, S, Michigan 

John Hightower, WR, Boise State 

Jared Hilbers, OT, Washington 

Adrian Killins, RB, Central Florida 

Frederick Mauigoa, C, Washington State 

Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma 

John Penisini, DT, Utah 

Michael Pinckney, OLB, Miami 

James Smith-Williams, DE, NC State 

Kyahva Tezino, ILB, San Diego State 

Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State 

Mykal Walker, OLB, Fresno State 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

