Redskins Reportedly Signing Randy Moss' son, Thaddeus

Chris Russell

The Redskins did not take a tight end in the NFL Draft despite having six picks on the final day. 

They gambled that they would be able to sign someone they liked as a priority free agent. 

Apparently, they were right and that someone was Randy Moss' son, Thaddeus from the defending national champion LSU Tigers. 

Moss' agreement with the Redskins was first reported by ESPN and Adam Schefter. 

Moss was projected earlier in the draft process as a third to fourth round pick but an injury cost him being selected at all. 

His huge performance in the national championship game led to LSU's dominating performance over Clemson. 

Moss is the second member of the LSU championship team to join the Redskins Saturday. Earlier, after trading Trent Williams, they drafted offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

